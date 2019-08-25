Siege on Iran will break

“The person responsible for running the establishment based on wisdom is the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, while the person responsible for the strategic management of the foreign policy based on expediency is President Hasssan Rouhani,” said Hesamoddin Ashena, head of the Center for Strategic Research, a presidential think tank in Tehran.

“The person responsible for executing the foreign policy based on self-esteem is Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the result of which is that Iran’s siege will break,” he added on Twitter.

Ashena’s tweet came as Zarif is in France to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian to discuss Paris’ initiative about the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Iranian-Islamic diplomacy based on wisdom, expediency and self-esteem has been able to change the G7 into G6+1,” he tweeted.



Ashena, an advisor to the Iranian president, added that Tehran’s defensive-political approach can even make US President Donald Trump change course towards Iran.

