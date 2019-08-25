Turkmenistan envoy urges reinforcing trade ties

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Governor General of North Khorassan Province.

The volume of two countries' trade exchange had experienced $5 billion over last decade, whereas it has lately decreased, he noted.

Referring that both countries have high capabilities in commercial field, he added that two sides should not ignore boosting relations in economy, agriculture, tourism, culture as well as sport.

The joint economic commission is going to be held in line with implementing the countries' MoUs in the near future which will take mutual trade ties into account, Gurbanov noted.

He went on to say that Iran-Turkmenistan private sectors should be activated and it requires resolving the current challenges in this regard.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish