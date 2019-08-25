Aug 25, 2019, 7:33 PM
Iran canoeist ranks 6th in World Champs

Tehran, Aug 25, IRNA - Iranian canoeist Adel Mojallali stood on the 6th place in 200-meter canoe sprint in 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships which is underway in Szeged, Hungary.

The Iranian athlete had previously bagged bronze medal at 2017 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championship.

The 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships is being held in Szeged, Hungary from 21 to 25 August.

Mohammad Nabi Rezaee and Ali Aghamirzaee are competing in single canoe and kayak races at the event this evening.

The ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships are an international event in canoeing, one of two Summer Olympic sport events organized by the International Canoe Federation.

