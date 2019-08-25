Iran canoeist ranks 6th in World Champs

The Iranian athlete had previously bagged bronze medal at 2017 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championship.

The 2019 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships is being held in Szeged, Hungary from 21 to 25 August.

Mohammad Nabi Rezaee and Ali Aghamirzaee are competing in single canoe and kayak races at the event this evening.

The ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships are an international event in canoeing, one of two Summer Olympic sport events organized by the International Canoe Federation.

