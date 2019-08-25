Iran, Russia review expanding technical, pre-vocational cooperation

During a meeting with Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security of Russia and President of the World Skills Competition, Head of the Iranian Technical and Vocational Training Organization Suleiman Paksersht discussed the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries in June.

Pakseresht evaluated as positive the progress and developments in recent years of Russia's technical and vocational training and expressed hope that the two countries could work closely together to develop these training.

Describing Iran's favorite areas of cooperation, the Iranian official emphasized on the issues such as managing and holding national and world championships, assessing workforce skills and competencies, training coaches and sharing experiences in training new technology-related skills.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security of Russia Nikol Vikulov assessed bilateral cooperation over the last two years as the most promising and hopeful tool and stated that given the positive and friendly relations between the two countries, the capacity of the Iranian Joint Cooperation Commission and Russia will be used to develop vocational training.

He introduced the issue of the development of digital skills to the younger generation in Russia as a key priority and voiced Russia's readiness to develop cooperation in transferring and measuring these skills with our country.

Alexei Orazov, head of the Russian Federation's World Skill Championships, also announced his countries readiness to transfer the experience in the national competitions and preparation for the World Championships to the National Technical and Vocational Training Organization of Iran.

The Iranian Technical and Vocational Training Team is competing in 12 disciplines in the 45th World Skill Competition, which is being held in Kazan, Russia, with 63 countries and 52 disciplines.

