Iran calls for expansion of cinematic cooperation with Turkey

Alireza Tabesh made the remarks in a meeting with Director of Konya Film Festival Abdolsatar Yarar on the sideline of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth which is currently underway in Isfahan.

He also stressed the need for developing cultural ties with Turkey, adding that Isfahan is an important headquarters for children and youth film festival.

He added grounds are well prepared for Isfahan and Konya to sign sisterhood agreement.

Yarar, for his part, said that the event could play a key role in introducing Iran's children and youth high capacities.

The event is a best opportunity to introduce the two countries artistic products, he noted.

He said that the festival have prepared the grounds for Turkish people to become more acquainted with Iranian contemporary cinema.

Presided by Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is currently underway in Isfahan during Aug 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation as well as short animation sections.

