Iran’s steel production grows nearly six times bigger than world average

The world steel production grew by 1.9 percent on average in July, the report said, noting that Iran has made the biggest growth in production among the 60 world steel producers.

Iran produced some 14.988 million tons of unprocessed steel in the first seven months of 2019 which suggests a 6.4 percent growth compared to figures from the same period last year (14.091 million tons), the report said.

Iran also produced some 2.2 million tons of unprocessed steel in July 2019 which shows an 11.1 percent growth compared to figures from the same month last year (1.981 million tons), the report added.

