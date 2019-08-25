Iran Air Force to hold drills

Nasirzadeh said that Americans thought that after victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran will not be able to carry out maintenance service of military hardware and manufacture operational fighters.

Despite sanctions, Iranian engineers and experts manufactured complicated parts and then they manufactured systems and airplane.

On producing 'Saeghe' and 'Kosar' indigenous planes, he said that Iran air fleet is now relying on domestic power.

Earlier, Iran’s Minister of defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the production of each Iranian jet fighter plane Kosar would save $7 million, and in the future 'we will see the production of a more advanced generation of this fighter'.

He added that the aircraft was unveiled on August 21, 2018, in presence of President Hassan Rouhani, and at the same time "we promised to open at the earliest date a mass production line of the aircraft that had undergone all its tests".

