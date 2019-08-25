Iran, Iraq sign MoU for cinema cooperation

Expressing satisfaction with signing the MoU, Tabesh said that the Iranian and Iraqi culture ministers had earlier agreed to promote cinema cooperation as well.

He said that Iran and Iraq enjoy deep cultural affinity and that the MoU would open a new chapter for cultural cooperation.

Fortunately, cinema infrastructure of Iraq has been developed over the last decade, he noted.

Meanwhile, Hassan Mousa voiced interest in sharing Iranian experience in cinematography with Iraqi youths.

Iraq believes that Iranian artists will be able to help Iraq develop its cinema, he added.

He appreciated Iran for hosting the event and noted that Iranian films will be screened in Iraq soon.

The 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is underway in Isfahan province, in the category of national and international sections.

