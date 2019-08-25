Commander outlines Iran's various plans to thwart threats

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the remarks at a ceremony held at the Army Academy (Dafoos) in Tehran.

Sayyari said that no one today dares to attack Iran as the Army is well equipped.

About Bavar-373 missile defense system which was unveiled by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on August 22, he said that it is made indigenous thanks to skills of the Iranian experts.

Based on the officials' remarks, Bavar-373 with a range of 200 kilometers and a height of 27 kilometers is stronger than Russia's S-300 and is more like Russia's S-400.

After the president unveiled the new air defense system, Bavar-373, joined Iran's air defense capability.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish