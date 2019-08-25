25 August 2019 - 10:48
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83449932
0 Persons

Iran says Trump gains nothing from sanctioning Iran

Iran says Trump gains nothing from sanctioning Iran

Tehran, Aug 25, IRNA – Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Sunday that US Administration is suffering from illusion about Iran and that the US maximum pressure on Iran will not help their dream come true.

Speaking in TV interview, Alavi said that Iranian government has experienced an unprecedented situation by the maximum pressure sanctions.

He said that the government handled the situation well to thwart the sanctions, citing control on currency market and adopting emergency plans to stabilize the situation and preempt deterioration of the status quo.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Alavi urged Trump to put aside impolite language against Iranians, saying that Trump Administration has reneged on its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Alavi said that Trump should compensate the damages the US sanctions have inflicted on Iran and failure to respect the commitments to the JCPOA, adding that Iranian nation will not capitulate to the US and its allies

Alavi stressed the importance of national unity, convergence and empathy for solving difficulties.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 4 =