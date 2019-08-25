Iran says Trump gains nothing from sanctioning Iran

Speaking in TV interview, Alavi said that Iranian government has experienced an unprecedented situation by the maximum pressure sanctions.

He said that the government handled the situation well to thwart the sanctions, citing control on currency market and adopting emergency plans to stabilize the situation and preempt deterioration of the status quo.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Alavi urged Trump to put aside impolite language against Iranians, saying that Trump Administration has reneged on its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Alavi said that Trump should compensate the damages the US sanctions have inflicted on Iran and failure to respect the commitments to the JCPOA, adding that Iranian nation will not capitulate to the US and its allies

Alavi stressed the importance of national unity, convergence and empathy for solving difficulties.

