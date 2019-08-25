Official says Hajj pilgrims to be home before Ashura

Hojjatoleslam Abdolfattah Navvab, representative of Supreme Leader in Hajj and pilgrimage affairs, made the remarks in an encounter with IRNA reporter.

Day of Ashura is the martyrdom day of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.

About 88,500 Iranians have traveled to Saudi Arabia since July 8 to perform this year's Hajj rituals.

The annual Hajj is a major religious duty for Muslims and must be performed at least once during lifetime of a Muslim.

