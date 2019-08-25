Iran, Russia, South Korea sign MoU to cooperate on cinema

The MoU was signed in presence of Chairman of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth Ali Reza Tabesh on the sidelines of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth underway in Isfahan province.

On importance of signing the MoU, Tabesh said that the three countries will cooperate on joint feature film products, technical know-how, human resources and organizing joint festivals.

He expressed hope for the MoU to open new chapter for multilateral cinematic cooperation.

Meanwhile, representative of Seoul Children's Film Festival said the MoU is of great importance, adding that the meeting is a good opportunity for Eurasian states to prepare the grounds for cultural interactions.

In the meantime Head of "0+" International Film Festival Nikolai Dann referred to tripartite cooperation, saying those countries which are united understand thoughts of one another.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish