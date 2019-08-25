25 August 2019 - 08:26
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83449701
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 25

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 25

Tehran, Aug 25, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- President call for national unity; slams US gov't

- US sanctions threat to fighting transnational crimes

- Iran test-fires new missile

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani urges national unity amid US sanctions

- US sanctions obstructing Iran’s efforts to fight transnational organized crimes

- Tusk: US JCPOA withdrawal caused no positive effect

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- President: Iran will disappoint enemies

- ‘Combat deaths in Afghanistan at five-year high’

- Iran’s Taekwondo team crowned at World Cup Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Rouhani, cabinet team renew loyalty to Imam Khomeini

- Turkish author Coskun Kökel’s “Erdebilliler” unveiled in Ardebil

- Kazakhstan overpower Iran in Asian Women’s Volleyball C’ship

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Financial reports of SMEs boot share value in Tehran

- Banks' surplus assets fall out of favor

- INTA waives penalties on unpaid tax

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 6 =