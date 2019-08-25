Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 25

** IRAN NEWS
- President call for national unity; slams US gov't
- US sanctions threat to fighting transnational crimes
- Iran test-fires new missile
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani urges national unity amid US sanctions
- US sanctions obstructing Iran’s efforts to fight transnational organized crimes
- Tusk: US JCPOA withdrawal caused no positive effect
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- President: Iran will disappoint enemies
- ‘Combat deaths in Afghanistan at five-year high’
- Iran’s Taekwondo team crowned at World Cup Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Rouhani, cabinet team renew loyalty to Imam Khomeini
- Turkish author Coskun Kökel’s “Erdebilliler” unveiled in Ardebil
- Kazakhstan overpower Iran in Asian Women’s Volleyball C’ship
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Financial reports of SMEs boot share value in Tehran
- Banks' surplus assets fall out of favor
- INTA waives penalties on unpaid tax
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment