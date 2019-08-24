French national converts to Islam in Iran's Mashhad

The European man, who introduced himself as Daniel, accepted Islam as his official religion after going through the conventional rituals. His new name is Ali.

“The first time I traveled to Iran, I had a good feeling after visiting historical sites and mosques and felt like at home here,” he said.

Ali, who converted to Islam in Mausoleum of the eighth Shia Imam Reza (AS) in the northeastern city of Mashhad, said he will read more about Islam when he returns to France.

Local religious authorities say 9 people from Russia, Thailand, Sweden, India, Canada, Afghanistan, Japan, Romania and France have converted to Islam since March 21.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish