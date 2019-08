The Iranian female Poomsae fighter stood in the third place in the age category of 15-17.

2019 Taekwondo World Cup kicked off yesterday with the participation of 97 taekwondokas from 10 countries in Wushui, China, and will continue for three days.

Poomsae is a defined pattern of defense-and-attack motions in Taekwondo.

