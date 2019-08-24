Iranian exports stockpiled in Chazabeh border over Iraqi drivers' strike

“As weighbridges in Al-Ammareh and Basra are up and running now, the Iraqi government charges each driver 20,000 dinars [a little over $17],” Shahla Amuri, President of Ahvaz Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIAMA) told IRNA on Saturday.

That’s why the Iraqi drivers, who load Iranian cargo unto their trucks on border points, have gone on a strike, according to the female head of the Chamber of Commerce in the south-western Khouzestan Province.

She expressed her concern over the status of Iranian foodstuffs and other items that can rapidly go wrong.

More than $550 worth of Iranian-made goods were exported to Iraq through the Chazabeh border last year [20 March 2018, 20 March 2019).

