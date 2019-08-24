Four people die for inhaling ammonia in SW Iran

Their deaths occured after one fish farm worker died of inhaling ammonia in one of the water canals that led to a fish pond. Three other people also died for inhaling the toxic gas and drowning in the canal after they went to save their co-worker, according to medical officials in the Khouzestan Province.

The authorities in Shoushtar County are investigating why the gas was released in the first place.

The ammonia had spread so much that four rescue workers also felt ill for inhaling it.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish