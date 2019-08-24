24 August 2019 - 20:14
French bikers end tour in Isfahan

Isfahan, Aug 24, IRNA – Isfahan-Paris Moto Rally ended in Isfahan when French motorcyclists arrived in Isfahan on Saturday.

Participants in the Moto Rally arrived in Iran via Bazargan border to visit historic sites and passed through several provinces to reach Isfahan.

Director General of Isfahan province Fereydoun Allahyari told IRNA on Saturday that Isfahan-Paris Motto Rally included 50 people, 31 of whom were motorcyclists along with their family members.

Some 27 of the motorcyclists were French and four were of other nationalities, he said adding that they will stay in the city until Monday to visit historic and cultural sites.

Isfahan province is at the center of tourists' attention, as it is home to 22,000 historic relics.

