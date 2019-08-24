24 August 2019 - 18:29
Six Iranian wrestlers among top in world

Tehran, Aug 24, IRNA – The United World Wrestling (UWW) has placed the name of six Iranian wrestlers among top four in the world.

Based on the UWW new regulations, the top 4 wrestlers have been selected after international competitions and will not face each other until the semi-final match.

Accordingly, five freestylers and 1 Greco-Roman athlete were listed among top 4 in the world.

From Iran Behnam Ehsan Pour (61 kg), Yunes Emami (70 kg), Bahman Teymouri (79kg), Hassan Yazdani (86kg) and Ali Reza Karimi (92kg) were among top four free-style wrestlers.

In Greco-Roman category, Saeed Abdevali  in the weight category of 82 kg was selected.

The World Championships preparation for 2020 Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held in September 14-22 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from  July 24 to August 9 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on  July 22.

