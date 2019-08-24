2.3b kilowatts of electricity exported

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of some energy projects in Savojbolagh in Albourz province, he added that the exports were made in the wake of proper management of electricity consumption this year, as the country suffered no power outages this summer.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he added that Energy Ministry will inaugurate 227 projects worth 33,000 billion Tomans including 10 big dams in nine provinces during the Government Week (started Saturday).

"We have increased power generation as much as 1,800 megawatts each year since the victory of the Islamic Revolution 1997," he said.

Ardekanian further noted that over the past six years, valuable potable water projects have been commissioned in rural areas, as 10,200 villages joined water supply system.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish