Iran wushu fighter stands on top of Asia

Speaking to IRNA, Anvar Molla Rahimi said Ebrahimi in the weight category of 70 kg defeated Kazakh rival in two consecutive rounds.

The event was held in the attendance of 400 athletes from 20 countries in Brunei.

In the end, the Iranian junior team in the Sanda division won 6 gold, one silver and 4 bronze medals and stood on the second place in the competition.

China with 8 gold, 2 silver and one bronze medals was crowned champion, and Vietnam stood on the third place with 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.

In total, in the Sanda and Taolu divisions, Iran won the third place in the Asian Championship with 7 gold, 5 silver and 11 bronze medals.

