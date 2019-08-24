24 August 2019 - 17:23
Iran's Ganaveh exports 823 tons of goods this year

Bandar Ganaveh, Aug 24, IRNA – Bandar Ganaveh in Boushehr Province exported 823 tons of goods worth $931,398 in the first four months of the current Iranian year (will end March 20, 2020), Director General of Bandar Ganaveh Customs said on Saturday.

Noting that agricultural products were the main exported items, Mohsen Khorramrokh told IRNA that the goods had 24 percent rise in value and 41 percent drop in weight compared to the corresponding period last year.

He added that the exported products consisted of lettuce, melons, onions, crabs as well as animal manure.

Khorramrokh went on to say that the local officials of the province spare no effort to boom the economy of the domestic products.

Bandar Ganaveh is an Iranian city which is located to the north of Bushehr Province.

