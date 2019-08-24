Tabriz schools to Teach Azari language

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Jafar Pashaei stated that the officials have 25 days to determine the number of schools, the content to teach and the basic ages of teaching the Azari language in Tabriz.

He emphasized that the Azari language education will definitely be implemented in a number of schools as of September 23.

Pashaei went on to say that a working group consisting of 15 experts will be tasked to work on the issue.

The members of this group will work on the textbooks and the teachers and the content of the work, said the Director General of Education Department of East Azarbaijan.

The official also highlighted about the purpose of the Azari language teaching program in Azarbaijan that the Ministry of Education has issued a directive stating that the provincial education departments can carry out 2 hours of local-regional program per week provided that the duration during the education year does not exceeded 60 hours.

Article 15 of Iran’s Constitution stipulated that “Persian is the official and common language and script of the people of Iran. The documents, correspondence, official texts, and schoolbooks must all be in this language and script. However, use of regional and ethnic languages in the press, the mass media, and the teaching of their literature at schools, alongside the Persian language, is freely permitted.”

