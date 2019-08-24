Zarif: US pressures not to work

“We are moving in the right direction,” he told the "France 24" tv news channel with regard to his recent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zarif earlier described as constructive his negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying talks were held in line with Iran-France presidents’ phone calls.

He noted that talks between Iran-France presidents were aimed to “find ways that Europe, in spite of US sanctions and in spite of US maximum-pressure policy, could implement its own obligations”.

Referring to recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Zarif said Iran, as the "strongest power in the region", was responsible for maintaining security in the Persian Gulf.

“The United States has exacerbated tension in the Persian Gulf and elsewhere. Freedom of navigation is a global responsibility and the United States is committing piracy, in Gibraltar, with the help of some of its friends elsewhere." Zarif reiterated.

“We are engaged in a war. It’s an economic war that the United States has imposed on Iran,” he said.

“I believe the US should be pressured by the rest of the international community to abandon its policy of pressure and intimidation. It won’t work,” he noted.

Earlier, Zarif reaffirmed that if Tehran believed Europe could begin to fulfill its side of the bargain on the nuclear deal, Iran could then reverse the measures it took to ramp up the nuclear program.

"Once Europe starts implementing its commitments, Iran will also be prepared to reverse the steps that it has taken," he said.

Pressed on what the suggestions involved, Zarif did not give specifics but said Europe needed to find ways to ease the situation for Iran even with the US no longer part of the deal.

"We are searching for ways Europe can in fact implement its commitments so that we can reverse the steps we have taken," he said.

