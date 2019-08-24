Tourist resort: Azna snow tunnel

The snow tunnel in the city of Azna has been created by the accumulation of thousands of tons of snow in Oshtoran Kooh over many years in the Kuamandan area.

The length of the tunnel is over 800 meters and its height from the floor of the tunnel to the ceiling is between 2.5 and 3 meters. This snow tunnel can be visited only in spring and summer.

Azna Snow Tunnel is located in Oshtoran kooh area, known as the Iranian Alps, and these days hosts tourists who take refuge in the mountainous and temperate climate with a variety of medicinal plants.

A beautiful valley located in the village of Kundan Azna, which is formed every year by heavy snowstorms falling into the snow or by snow melt.

To get to the snow tunnel you have to go to the Oshtoran Kooh, a mountainous range with five peaks five kilometers south of the city of Azna.

Oshtoran Kooh Protected Area is favored by most nature tourists with interest in visiting this natural resorts.

But on the way to the snow tunnel, we reach Azna Darreh. One of the prettiest of Oshtoran kooh valleys is with plants, animals, springs, and streams of snow, with terrifying, very tall, and quite perpendicular rocks on either side so close to noon sunlight.

