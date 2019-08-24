Zarif's European tour highlights importance of diplomacy

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Countryman stressed the importance of standing against Trump for preserving the nuclear deal and noted that Europeans explicitly say that they will not set aside diplomacy.

He said sanctioning Zarif by the US administration is like thousands of other contradictions in Trump's administration.

Elaborating on the efforts made by the French President Emmanuel Macron for keeping the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) alive, he welcomed France initiative.

However, there is a small hope for the success of this initiative and that is the holistic pattern of Trump's conduct because he disrupts the agreement and then seeks to negotiate on the same agreement, he said.

He adopted the same strategy for the North American Free Trade Agreement, he noted.

He went to say that some of the advisors in Trump's administration say that maximum pressure and military act will result in regime change but other advisors say that the US will be able to negotiate with Iran under pressure.

Countryman reiterated the fact that the National Security Advisor of the United States John R. Bolton and the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have tough stances with regard to negotiations with Iran.

He also urged Europeans to make stronger efforts for preserving the JCPOA and compensating for the losses resulted by sanctions.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described as constructive his negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying talks were held in line with Iran-France presidents’ phone calls.

Iran has also suggested for complete implementation of the JCPOA, he added.

Describing as constructive his negotiations with French president, Zarif said it depends on whether the EU can implement its commitments under the JCPOA after US withdrawal from the deal.

Iran will continue talks, Zarif said, reiterating the fact that Rouhani-Macron phone conversations will continue.

Tehran considers that the JCPOA will not be re-negotiated, he said, adding that but "we are still ready for implementing JCPOA as we discussed" this issue in joint commission meetings.

