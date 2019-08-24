24 August 2019 - 10:16
Rouhani, cabinet pay tribute to late Imam Khomeini

Tehran, Aug 24, IRNA – President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet ministers paid tribute to Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday.

The president and cabinet ministers went to the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran on the occasion of National Government Week which starts in Iran on August 24 each year.

They laid a wreath of flower at Imam Khomeini’s tomb.

Government Week is observed in memory of former president Mohammad Ali Rajaei and his prime minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar who lost their lives at a terrorist explosion on August 30, 1981.

The terrorist group of Mojahedin Khalgh Organization (MKO) was responsible for the 1981 attack.

President Rajaei's government served less than a month due to the terrorist operation.

