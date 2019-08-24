Zarif arrives home from Scandinavian, European tour

During his stay in France, Zarif held talks with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian as well as President Emmanuel Macron on ways to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Zarif described as constructive his negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying talks were held in line with Iran-France presidents’ phone calls.

He added that France has presented some suggestions on implementation of the JCPOA.

In Sweden, Iranian, Iranian foreign minister met with Swedish counterpart Margot Wallström, former Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Carl Bildt and the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Andreas Norlén.

The Foreign Minister's visit to the Scandinavian countries began Sunday evening with a visit to the Finland capital Helsinki.

In Helsinki, he met with the Finland President, Foreign Minister and a group of Finland elites.

Meanwhile, speaking in Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Zarif said Iran has fully implemented its commitments, but it seems the other party tries to dictate to Tehran the issues that are clearly stated in the context of the JCPOA, and there is nothing left untold in the deal.

In his meeting with Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide, Iranian top diplomat discussed bilateral relations and latest regional and international developments.

He also sat down for talks with Norwegian prime minister and trade minister. He also delivered a speech themed 'Risk of War and Future of Persian Gulf' at the Oslo-based Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Zarif will embark on a visit to China, Japan and Malaysia on Sunday in line with the Islamic Republic of Iran's active diplomacy.

Bilateral relations as well as major regional and international developments are among the issues to be discussed during his meetings with the said countries' officials, Mousavi said.

Before the Scandinavia tour which took him to Finland, Sweden and Norway, Zarif visited Kuwait.

