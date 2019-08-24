Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 24

** IRAN NEWS

- Bavar-373, a new achievement in Iran's military progress

- We hold the reins of security in the Persian Gulf

- Zarif describes talks with Macron "constructive"

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran unveils homegrown missile defense system

- First shipping service to connect Iran’s Bushehr to Qatar’s Hamad port

- Maliki warns of ‘strong response’ if Israel behind airstrikes

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- ‘Iran’s Bavar-373 much better than U.S. Patriot, S-300’

- Syrian army purges northern Hama of terrorists

- Volleyballers defeat\ Bulgaria at FIVB Volleyball U-19 World Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Bavar-373 missile system more powerful than S-300

- “A House for You” named best doc at Iran Cinema Celebration

- Zarif calls talks with Macron on nuclear deal ‘constructive’

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TCCIM examines wisdom of currency re-denomination

- NIDC cutting dependency on foreign equipment, parts

- Gov't to launch construction of 150,000 homes this week

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish