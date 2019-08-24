Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 24

** IRAN NEWS
- Bavar-373, a new achievement in Iran's military progress
- We hold the reins of security in the Persian Gulf
- Zarif describes talks with Macron "constructive"
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran unveils homegrown missile defense system
- First shipping service to connect Iran’s Bushehr to Qatar’s Hamad port
- Maliki warns of ‘strong response’ if Israel behind airstrikes
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- ‘Iran’s Bavar-373 much better than U.S. Patriot, S-300’
- Syrian army purges northern Hama of terrorists
- Volleyballers defeat\ Bulgaria at FIVB Volleyball U-19 World Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Bavar-373 missile system more powerful than S-300
- “A House for You” named best doc at Iran Cinema Celebration
- Zarif calls talks with Macron on nuclear deal ‘constructive’
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- TCCIM examines wisdom of currency re-denomination
- NIDC cutting dependency on foreign equipment, parts
- Gov't to launch construction of 150,000 homes this week
