Iran, Afghanistan historic ties strong

Sharifollah Shams told the inaugural ceremony of Futsal competitions of Afghan migrants in Iran that the contests are held concurrent with the 100th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

"They have good cooperation in various fields and hosting three million Afghans by Iran is indicative of deep relations between the two countries," he said.

"The two countries are Muslims and neighbors and our ties with Iran are exceptional, as many Iranians are engaged in most of Afghan projects," Shams said.

