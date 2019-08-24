24 August 2019 - 06:55
Iran, Afghanistan historic ties strong

Yazd, Aug 24, IRNA – Afghan cultural attaché in Iran said that the two countries boast of strong and long-standing relations, as a large number of Afghans are currently living in the neighboring country in peace and security.

Sharifollah Shams told the inaugural ceremony of Futsal competitions of Afghan migrants in Iran that the contests are held concurrent with the 100th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

"They have good cooperation in various fields and hosting three million Afghans by Iran is indicative of deep relations between the two countries," he said.

"The two countries are Muslims and neighbors and our ties with Iran are exceptional, as many Iranians are engaged in most of Afghan projects," Shams said.

