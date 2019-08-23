23 August 2019 - 23:54
Iran's ambassador confers with governors of Austrian, Slovakian central banks

Tehran, Aug 23, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Austria and Slovakia Ebadollah Molaei held discussions with the governors of the Austrian and Slovakian central banks on Friday.

Molaei discussed the latest situation and prospects of Tehran-Vienna ties, changes in the structure of global economy as well as challenges and emerging trends in the international monetary and financial system during his farewell meeting with the Governor of Austria's Central Bank Ewald Nowotny.

In another meeting with Governor of Slovakian Central Bank Peter Kazimir, Iran's outgoing envoy discussed prospects of Tehran-Bratislava economic and trade cooperation.

