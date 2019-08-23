Iran's ambassador confers with governors of Austrian, Slovakian central banks

Molaei discussed the latest situation and prospects of Tehran-Vienna ties, changes in the structure of global economy as well as challenges and emerging trends in the international monetary and financial system during his farewell meeting with the Governor of Austria's Central Bank Ewald Nowotny.

In another meeting with Governor of Slovakian Central Bank Peter Kazimir, Iran's outgoing envoy discussed prospects of Tehran-Bratislava economic and trade cooperation.

