Official says 4 border crossings ready for Arbaeen

Abdolhashem Hassan Nia said Arbaeen pilgrims can use Khosravi, Mehran, Chazabeh and Shalamcheh borders.

Referring to the fact that pilgrims will mostly commute though land borders, he said railway and flights had also taken measures for facilitating Arbaeen rituals.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi and Iraqi Transport Minister Abdullah Luaibi reviewed ways to facilitate transport of Iranian pilgrims in Arbaeen occasion.

During the meeting both sides also discussed linking Iran railways to Iraq.

Iranian diplomat and the Iraqi minister agreed that the two governments must facilitate transport of pilgrims.

The two officials called for connecting railways from Shalamcheh to Basra.

Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious processions. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Every year millions of Iranian Shia Muslims and Muslims from other countries travel to the holy cities of Iraq to pay pilgrimage to holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This year Arbaeen falls on October 30.

