Astara-Rasht railing to start soon

Speaking while visiting the project, Saeed Rasouli said the railing process will be accomplished by Iran, adding that Azerbaijan has also invested $500m for building the railroad.

He urged the project contractor to take measure in finalizing platforms and unloading facilities.

Earlier, Iran’s President emphasized the need for efforts to exponentially expand the relations and cooperation of Tehran-Baku, saying that the railway project of Rasht-Astara is an important step for the region and securing the interests of the two nations.

In his meeting with visiting Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Rouhani expressed satisfaction with the development of the positive relations and vigor created in the two countries' cooperation, and stated, 'The will of the Islamic Republic of Iran's authorities is to exponentially expand and strengthen all-out ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish