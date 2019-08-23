Iran earns 66 medals in World Transplant Games

Iran’s golds were earned in shot put and throwing ball fields.

Iranian players received silver medals in track-and-field, shot put, throwing ball and discus throw.

Iran athletes snatched bronze medals in track-and field, long jump, shot put and throwing ball.

During the previous round of the event which was held in Spain, Iran received 46 medals.

The 2019 World Transplant Games was held with the attendance of 46 Iranian athletes.

The World Transplant Games (WTG) are staged by the World Transplant Games Federation.

Held over seven days, the Summer Games are held every two years in host cities around the world.

This inspiring event is a celebration of a second chance of living life to the full, demonstrating the success of transplant surgery and raising public awareness of organ donation.

