French diplomat says Macron is to remove mistrust between Tehran, Washington

“Trump twists the arm of the Iranians and expect them to cave in. But he doesn’t want war and has a flexible vision of his demands as NK case shows,” Araud said.

He added: “The challenge for @EmmanuelMacron is to reconcile this approach with the mistrust, the pride and the divisions of the Iranians.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Paris for Tehran late on Friday after he visited Scandinavian states and France.

He was in Paris at the behest of President Hassan Rouhani to examine French President Emmanuel Macron's proposals on maintaining 2015 nuclear deal officially known as JCPOA.

Zarif described talks with Macron as constructive, saying that Iran knows JCPOA as non-negotiable.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish