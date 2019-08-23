23 August 2019 - 22:55
Zarif to visit China, Japan, Malaysia next week

Tehran, Aug 23, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will embark on a visit to China, Japan and Malaysia on Sunday to pursue Islamic Republic of Iran's active diplomacy, the ministry's spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced.

Bilateral relations as well as major regional and international developments are among the issues to be discussed during his meetings with the said countries' officials, Mousavi said.

Before Scandinavia tour which took him to Finland, Sweden and Norway, Zarif visited Kuwait.

He is currently on the way home from Paris who visited there to examine President Emanuel Macron's nuclear suggestions.

Zarif described talks with Macron as constructive, saying that Iran knows JCPOA as non-negotiable.

