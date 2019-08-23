Iran archers hit US, advance to Spain semi-finals

In quarter-final of the mix compound category, Iranian team overpowered US 154-153.

Iran is to stand against India in semi-final stage.

The event started work on August 19 and will be underway until August 25.

World Archery is the international governing body for the sport of archery.

Its mission is to promote and regulate archery worldwide, developing the sport with over 160 member associations through international events, development initiatives and marketing and endorsed by the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee and International World Games Association, among others.

