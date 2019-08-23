Official: Plots for Syria breakdown failed

“Congrats to Syrian people, army & leaders on eliminating terrorists from #KhanSheikhoun. Idlib will join Syria soon,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account.

“Plots for Syria breakdown & terrorism failed; Pres Assad remains in power by people's votes,” he added.

He noted: “Refugees are returning to Syria & intraSyrian negotiation is underway.”

Earlier speaking in a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Iran Mahmoud Adnan, Amir Abdollahian described continuation of terrorists' presence in Idlib and the Americans' military intervention in Syrian soil as threatening regional peace and security.

Iran supports the efforts made by the UN representative for Syrian affairs, Amir Abdollahian noted.

He urged the UN to end the US unwanted military presence in Syria.

Americans are merely following their ill-wish aims in their game with the Kurdish people of Syria.

They are the main obstacle to the agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish people, Amir Abdollahian added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish