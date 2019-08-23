Zarif says JCPOA not optional agreement

Speaking in an interview with ‘Euronews’, Zarif said the US was one of the JCPOA signatories and had negotiated on it.

Zarif added that the deal was not signed in one night and various talks had been held on every word of the deal.

Earlier, speaking in Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI), Zarif said the target of the US sanctions is common people and this is a type of terrorism. They pile pressure on them to change their stance and this is the definition of terrorism, he said.

Today, they are threatening Iran's shipping freedom, he said, noting that they claim that they have seized Iran's vessel based on the EU's regulations, but its regulations are not extraterritorial and all should uphold the international rules.

If all the countries do not abide by the international regulations, chaos will spread, he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Zarif described as constructive his negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying talks were held in line with Iran-France presidents’ phone calls.

He said France has presented some suggestions on implementation of the JCPOA.

Iran has also suggested for complete implementation of the JCPOA, he added.

Describing as constructive his negotiations with French president, Zarif said it depends on whether the EU can implement its commitments under the JCPOA after US withdrawal from the deal.

In response to a question whether Iran’s decision to reduce commitments under the nuclear deal had any impact on negotiations, he said Iran has noted that the Europeans should act based on the JCPOA.

What has been mentioned in article 36 of the JCPOA indicates the fact that those who negotiated the deal have discussed the issue with open eyes and not based on trust.

