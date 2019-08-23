Iran's FM Zarif calls for preserving multilateralism

"Despite US efforts to destroy diplomacy, met with French President @EmmanuelMacron and @JY_LeDriane in Paris today," Zarif tweeted on Friday.

He added: "Interviewed with Euronews, AFP, & France24."

He noted: "Multilateralism must be preserved adding: "Next stops Beijing, Tokyo & KL after a day in Tehran."

Zarif left Paris for Tehran late on Friday after he visited Scandinavian states and France.

He was in Paris at the behest of President Hassan Rouhani to examine French Rresident Emmanuel Macron's proposals on maintaining 2015 nuclear deal officially known as JCPOA.

Zarif described talks with Macron as constructive, saying that Iran knows JCPOA as non-negotiable.

Before Scandinavia tour which took him to Finland, Sweden and Norway, Zarif visited Kuwait.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish