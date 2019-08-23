23 August 2019 - 20:37
Iran, France discuss latest regional issues, JCPOA

Paris, Aug 23, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian reviewed latest developments in bilateral ties, regional issues and Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif arrived in Paris late on Thursday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the 2015 nuclear deal after he wrapped up Scandinavia tour.

During his meeting with Macron, Zarif discussed developing bilateral relations, the importance of implementing JCPOA commitments and regional and international developments.

Prior to Scandinavia tour which took him to Finland, Sweden and Norway, Zarif visited Kuwait.

Earlier, Zarif had said he would travel to Paris at the behest of President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Macron's proposals on maintaining the JCPOA.

