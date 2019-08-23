Iran athlete grabs bronze in ICF Canoe Sprint World Champs

Behrouzi Rad was also granted the 2020 Paralympic quota.

The 2020 Summer Paralympics are an upcoming major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities governed by the International Paralympic Committee.

Scheduled as the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, it is planned to be held in Tokyo, Japan from 25 August to 6 September 2020.

In 200-meter category, Iranian athlete with 47:82 second record stood on the second place and advanced to semi-final match.

Then she advanced to final match with 48:10 second.

According to the official website of the event, the most important ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships of the current Olympic cycle is underway in what many regard as the spiritual home of canoe sprint, Szeged in Hungary.

This is the fourth ICF World Championships to be held at Szeged, with previous competitions held in 2011 (which was also an Olympic qualifying event), 2006 and 1998, it added.

