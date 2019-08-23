Kremlin confirms holding Iran-Azerbaijan-Turkey trio meeting

According to Russian media, the Press Secretary for the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said holding the event in Ankara has been planned and its due time will be announced.

Presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey have for four times had joint meetings on fighting regional terrorism and bringing back peace, refugees and establishing political stability in Syria.

Meanwhile, the three countries have held Astana meetings for solving the issue without the intervention of foreigners in internal affairs of Syria.

The 13th round of Astana talks were held in Kazakhstan on August 1-2 and the 14th edition will be held in October.

Earlier, Turkish president’s spokesman said that Ankara is to discuss Idlib with Iran and Russia.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish