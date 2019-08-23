Zarif terms as constructive JCPOA talks with Macron

Speaking to reporters, Zarif said France has presented some suggestions on implementation of the nuclear deal otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has also suggested for complete implementation of the JCPOA, he added.

Describing as constructive his negotiations with French president, Zarif said it depends on whether the EU can implement its commitments under the JCPOA after US withdrawal from the deal.

Referring to G7 summit, he said now that the event is underway it is a good opportunity for president Macron and P4+1 to negotiate with G7 member-states.

Iran will continue talks, Zarif said, reiterating the fact that Rouhani-Macron phone conversations will continue.

Tehran considers that the JCPOA will not be re-negotiated, he said, adding that but "we are still ready for implementing JCPOA as we discussed" this issue in joint commission meetings.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian top diplomat pointed to shipping issues, saying Iran has clearly mentioned that all should enjoy free shipping.

As a country which shares long coasts in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and also owns northern part of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran is the most secure country for safeguarding the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and has always been interested in providing freedom of shipping in this region, Zarif noted.

Freedom of shipping as a principle in international law should be followed by all and Iran is ready to guarantee security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

Elaborating on his upcoming meeting with his French counterpart, Zarif said he will discuss conditions in the Persian Gulf, Yemen, Afghanistan and the implementation pf the JCPOA together with bilateral issues.

The European states should implement their commitments under the JCPOA, he said adding that Iran has always announced that if Europeans comply with their commitments it will reverse from reduction of JCPOA commitments.

In response to a question whether Iran’s decision to reduce commitments under the nuclear deal had any impact on negotiations, he said Iran noted European that they should act based on the JCPOA.

What has mentioned in article 36 of the JCPOA indicates the fact that those who negotiated the deal have discussed the issue with open eyes and not based on trust.

Commenting on the possibility of Macron’s trip to Iran, he said the issue has been mentioned for several times but there is no new news on this issue.

Commenting on the possibility of visiting North Korea, Zarif said we are ready to visit DPRK, but we have now visiting China and Japan on the agenda.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish