Chinese spox says Zarif is to visit China Sunday

Addressing a regular press conference, Shuang said Zarif’s tour will last for three days.

He added that Zarif is to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Referring to four decades stable and developing relations between two countries, he said Iranian and Chinese top diplomats will review regional and international issues.

Beijing is ready to continue its joint efforts with Iran to maintain peace and stability in the Persian Gulf.

