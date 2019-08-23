Iran FM meets with French president in Paris

Zarif is also slated to hold talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Commitments under the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be the main focus of Zarif's meetings in France.

Zarif arrived in Paris late on Thursday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the 2015 nuclear deal after he wrapped up Scandinavia tour.

Prior to Scandinavia tour which took him to Finland, Sweden and Norway, Zarif visited Kuwait.

Earlier, Zarif had said he would travel to Paris at the behest of President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Macron's proposals on maintaining the JCPOA.

