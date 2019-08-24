Int’l Conference on Safe Community commences in Tabriz

The international conference, which is held every two years in one of the World Health Organization member-states, also brought together 30 experts from 20 countries, some World Health Organization officials, the head of the Iran Crisis Management Organization, the deputy speaker of the Iranian Parliament, and the WHO representative in Iran, who will discuss and explore how to reduce traffic accidents and injuries in the three-day conference.

Traffic health is one of the major goals of the World Health Organization that will be discussed during Tabriz conference.

The conference is being held by contribution of various institutions, organizations and ministries, including the Parliament, the Judiciary, the Planning and Budget Organization, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the Ministry of Interior, the Traffic Police and various departments of the Ministry of Health.

According to IRNA, concurrent with the 24th International Conference on Safe Community, the first Traffic Health and Safety Cohort (Persian) was launched as the first comprehensive traffic health and safety cohort in eastern Mediterranean countries in Tabriz.

The cohort is a research and intervention project, considering the pioneering and mission of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences in the development of traffic knowledge and infrastructure availability, including traffic health and safety clinic, Traffic Police Scientific Cooperation Center, Road Safety Research Center and Road Incidents and the International Center for the Protection of Safe Communities, the project has begun in Tabriz.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish