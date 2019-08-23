Iran's Wushu Junior team was runner-up at Asian championships

The tenth round of the Asian Junior Wushu Championships which began on Monday with 400 Wushu players from 20 countries in Brunei ended on Friday.

In the end, the Iranian junior team in the Sanda Division won 6 gold, one silver and 4 bronze medals and won the second place in the competition.

China with 8 gold, 2 silver and one bronze medals was crowned champion, and Vietnam stood on the third place with 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze.

In total, in the Sanda and Taolu divisions, Iran won the third place in the Asian Championship with 7 gold, 5 silver and 11 bronze medals.

China came in first with 20 gold, two silver and one bronze, and Macau came in second with 9 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze, only because of more silver than Iran was ranked second. All of the Macau gold medals were achieved in Taolu.

Iranian team repeated the results of the previous round of the tournament held in South Korea in 2017. It also had finished runner-up in the previous round in Sanda, finishing third overall.

The Iranian team succeeded in this year's competition with domestic coaches, despite numerous financial difficulties.

In the previous period, the Iranian team had 3 Chinese coaches in various divisions and only Amir Oujaqi was the Iranian head coach of Sanda.

