Argentina's UNCIPAR film festival awards Iranian short films

According to IRNA, the story of the short film "Breathing" is about workers of a stone factory who hide in a tight, dark room every month when an insurance agent arrives, but this time some weird things happen.

The short film "Azadeh" also tells the story of a little girl who wants to go to see her father for the last time, but her mother and brother do not allow her.

The 41th UNCIPAR Argentina International Short Film Festival was held during August 17-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish