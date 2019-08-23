Flights between Mashad-Herat resumed

Director General of Khorasan Razavi Airports Mohammad Baqer Qasemzadeh told IRNA on Friday that sharing cultural, political, religious and economic commonalities between the two cities along with the increasing demand for travel on this route, a-two-way flight from Mashad - Herat resumed by Kish Air Airlines.

The flight will be conducted every Friday, he said.

Foreign flights from Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport are now conducted to Istanbul, Kuwait, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Baghdad, Nasiriyah, Basra, Najaf, Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif, Dushanbe, Herat and Kandahar.

Mashad - Herat flight previously conducted by two Afghan Airlines named Ariana and Kam Air, has been suspended for several months.

Mashad’s Hasheminejad International Airport is the second busiest airport in the country after Tehran's Mehrabad Airport, with an average of 180 daily flights and up to 250 ongoing and outgoing flights in peak times.

